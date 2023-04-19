BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023 Released On bteup.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released the results for the BTE UP Odd Semester 2022 conducted in February 2023. Candidates who took the Semester 1, 3, and 5 Exams can see their results on the official website, bteup.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can now get their odd semester results by using their enrolment number. The odd semester December 2022 test was held by the technical education council from February 2 to February 25, 2023, at around 250 exam locations.

A total of 1.78, 691 individuals enrolled for the odd semester exam, with 1,74, 951 of these students successfully appearing and 93, 190 qualifying for the exam. Only qualifying students' semester results are released.

BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2023: Here's how to check result

Visit the official website – bteup.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Select the link “VIEW RESULT OF ODD SEMESTER DECEMBER – 2022”, “VIEW RESULT OF SPECIAL BACK PAPER DECEMBER – 2022” and “VIEW RESULT OF PHARMACY SPECIAL BACK PAPER DECEMBER – 2022"

Enter the enrollment number and download the result

Take a print of the copy and keep it safe

Candidates should maintain a copy for future reference and bear in mind that the results are for odd semesters. Any changes to the even semester results will be posted here.Check the official website for any updates on the BTE UP Exam 2023.