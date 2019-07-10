close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI conducts raids across UP, seizes Rs 57 lakh cash from top officials' home

In a nationwide crackdown, the CBI Tuesday raided 110 places across 19 states and Union Territories.

CBI conducts raids across UP, seizes Rs 57 lakh cash from top officials&#039; home
ANI Photo

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its crackdown on Wednesday. The investigative agency is currently conducting searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, the CBI is conducting raids in Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Noida, Gorakhpur, Deoria, etc in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining.

Cash of around Rs 47 Lakh was recovered from the premises of former Fatehpur DM Abhay Kumar Singh (currently posted Bulandshehar DM) while Rs 10 lakh cash was recovered from the residence of former Deoria ADM Devi Sharan Upadhyay (presently posted as CDO, Azamgarh ). Some documents related to properties were also seized from the premises of former Deoria DM Vivek( presently posted as Director, Training & Employment, Lucknow).

Cases have been registered against former Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Abhay Kumar Singh and Deoria DM Vivek. 

In a nationwide crackdown, the CBI Tuesday raided 110 places across 19 states and Union Territories, in what is seen as the Modi government`s biggest ever action against corruption in connection with cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling among others.

According to a senior agency official, the raids started early morning in various cities including Delhi, Bharatpur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, and Lucknow besides places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

Tags:
CBIRaids
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on Wednesday for the first time since Lok Sabha election defeat

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Karnataka political crisis deepens as dissident MLAs move SC