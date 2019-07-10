CBI conducts raids across UP, seizes Rs 57 lakh cash from top officials' home

LUCKNOW: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its crackdown on Wednesday. The investigative agency is currently conducting searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, the CBI is conducting raids in Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Noida, Gorakhpur, Deoria, etc in connection with two separate cases related to alleged illegal mining.

Cash of around Rs 47 Lakh was recovered from the premises of former Fatehpur DM Abhay Kumar Singh (currently posted Bulandshehar DM) while Rs 10 lakh cash was recovered from the residence of former Deoria ADM Devi Sharan Upadhyay (presently posted as CDO, Azamgarh ). Some documents related to properties were also seized from the premises of former Deoria DM Vivek( presently posted as Director, Training & Employment, Lucknow).

Cases have been registered against former Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Abhay Kumar Singh and Deoria DM Vivek.

In a nationwide crackdown, the CBI Tuesday raided 110 places across 19 states and Union Territories, in what is seen as the Modi government`s biggest ever action against corruption in connection with cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling among others.

According to a senior agency official, the raids started early morning in various cities including Delhi, Bharatpur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, and Lucknow besides places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.