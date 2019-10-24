close

BJP

Congress' vote percentage has increased in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed her pleasure on the assembly election and bypoll results and said she is happy that Congress' vote percentage in Uttar Pradesh has increased. 

File Image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed her pleasure on the assembly election and bypoll results and said she is happy that Congress' vote percentage in Uttar Pradesh has increased. 

"Although I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both Haryana and Maharashtra. We also are happy about the fact that here in Uttar Pradesh our vote percentage has increased," Priyanka said today.

She was asked to comment on Congess' performance in the assembly election when she saud that she hasn't seen latest trends yet but she is really happy with both Haryana and Maharashtra. She also asserted thats he is happy about the fact that the party's vote percentage in Uttar Pradesh has increased. 

In Haryana, BJP and Congress are in a neck-and-neck fight, with both parties failing to cross the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member state assembly. "I haven't seen the latest trends, really happy at both Haryana and Maharashtra. We also are happy about the fact that here in UP our vote percentage has increased," Priyanka said. 

Priyanka is on a three-day visit to Raebareli to attend a training session of newly appointed office-bearers of UPCC from October 22-24. The newly appointed office bearers were given training on how to connect with the people on various issues through effective communication.

By-elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in 11 assembly seats in which the ruling BJP won only seven seats and the Pratapgarh seat has been won by its ally, Apna Dal. The BJP has won the Iglas, Lucknow Cantt, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Ghosi, Balha and Ganghoh seats.

Political analysts feel that the absence of the Modi factor in the by-elections has dented the BJP. 

Tags:
BJPPriyanka GandhiUttar PradeshRahul Gandhi
