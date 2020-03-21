Coronavirus COVID-19: Labourers, construction workers to get Rs 1,000 to meet their daily needs: UP Govt

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (March 21, 2020) announced that his government will give Rs 1,000 each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs via direct benefit transfer in the wake of the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

''Rs 1,000 each will be given 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers to help them meet their daily needs,'' CM Yogi Adityanath said in a press conference in Lucknow.

The UP CM also appealed to people not to panic and believe in rumours of lockdown and shortage of esential commodities due to fear over coronavirus.

''I appeal to people to not panic over coronavirus. We've sufficient stock of essential commodities and medicines in the state. So please don't rush to shops to buy things and hoard commodities,' the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also urged people to maintain social distancing and adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by the Prime Minister.

''We all must adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow,'' CM Yogi said.

Sharing more details, the Chief Minister said that a total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state.

''Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have the sufficient number of isolation wards in the state,'' the CM added.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four people have died in the country so far due to the deadly virus. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of the coronavirus.