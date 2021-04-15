COVID Alert: Containment zones in Ghaziabad spike up to 321 from 233 in one day

Ghaziabad: India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus and it is much more infectious than the first one. The situation is getting worse in Ghaziabad with the number of containment zones in the district has risen to 321 from 233 in 24 hours.

As reported by a national daily, areas such as Kavi Nagar, Indirapuram, Vijay Nagar have over 100 active coronavirus cases. The number of containment zones in Ghaziabad on Sunday (April 11) was 169 while it increased to 233 on the very day on Monday (April 12).

According to the reports, the 321 containment zones in the district include 174 zones that have one COVID case and 147 having more than one cases. Indirapuram is the worst affected region with the highest number of coronavirus cases. Kavi Nagar comes at second spot with 143 cases, Vijay Nagar has 103 cases and 102 cases in Kaushambi. Areas such as Nandgram, Sahibabad, Muradnagar currently have over 50 active coronavirus cases each.

“A high number of containment zones having multiple cases is a cause of worry. It indicates Covid spread among families and neighbours. This trend is more visible in city areas. It also indicated that the virus is spreading fast. Containment is one of the best strategies to curb Covid spread,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad. He further added by saying that, “nowadays, with multiple cases coming from the same family, it is hard to detect the source. So, containment is a must."

Meanwhile, 10 states, that include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a significant rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday (April 14).

India’s daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered on Wednesday (April 14). Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

