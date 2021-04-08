COVID Alert! Night curfew announced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, check details

Ghaziabad: In light of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday (April 8) imposed a night curfew in the entire district.

The night curfew will start at 10 pm and will end at 5 am starting tonight. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said that the authorities, after reviewing the situation with the police and medical department, decided to impose a night curfew in the district.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said "To effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, we have decided to impose night curfew in the district. The timing of the curfew will be 10 pm to 5 am."

It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in Ghaziabad district. The order comes into effect from tonight: Ajay Shankar Pandey Ghaziabad DM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DwAWPLYw9v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2021

Night curfew has been imposed in various districts of Uttar Pradesh as well. There will be a night curfew in Varanasi from Thursday (April 8), from 9 pm to morning. In Prayagraj, a night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 8 am on Thursday till further notice. The District Magistrate informed that essential services will be exempted from the curfew.

Uttar Pradesh reported 40 coronavirus fatalities, the highest in recent weeks, and 6,023 new cases on Wednesday (April 7), pushing the toll to 8,964 and the tally to 6,45,930.

The 40 new fatalities in the state include six from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four from Ballia, three each from Allahabad and Varanasi, and two each from Moradabad, Ghazipur, Amroha and Fatehpur, according to a health bulletin.

Of the 6,023 new cases, 1,333 are from Lucknow, followed by 811 in Allahabad, 593 in Varanasi and 300 in Kanpur, among others. As many as 6.05 lakh patients have recovered and there are 31,987 active cases.

