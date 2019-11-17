Day after clashes in Unnao, farmers set crusher plant vehicle, pipe on fire, police deployed

New Delhi: Farmers demanding better compensation for their land acquired by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for Trans Ganga City project, on Sunday set ablaze a crusher plant vehicle in Unnao. In the wake of the incident, the Unnao SP said villagers and some miscreants attacked several officials of UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) and damaged their vehicles.

The Unnao SP said that a pipe, kept in front of power substation in Unnao, was also set ablaze by the protesting farmers. He informed that UPSIDC has lodged FIR against eight named and 200 unidentified people. According to police, the miscreants are doing such things to create havoc and appealed to the villagers to maintain peace.

On Saturday, farmers demanding better compensation for their land acquired for a residential project, clashed with police when a UPSIDA team visited the site to clear encroachment and begin work. Scores of farmers pelted stones at the JCB machines which was brought in for heavy digging for the high-tech Trans Ganga City, claiming that they have not received compensation for their land acquired by UPSIDA in 2012. As per reports, the work at the site has been stalled for the last three years since farmers began agitating, demanding better compensation for their land.

Several farmers were injured as police batton-charged the protestors, used tear gas and water cannons. Many policemen, including the additional SP, were also injured as the protestors targeted them with stones, District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey said. Following the clash, a heavy police force was deployed at the protest site on Saturday in order to prevent any toward the incident.

Trans Ganga City is the planned satellite township in Unna district of Uttar Pradesh which comes underthe Kanpur metropolitan area. The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also prosed a Skill Development University near the proposed Hi-tech city.