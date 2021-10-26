Farmers will celebrate Diwali at protest sites in Delhi this year: Rakesh Tikait

Agra: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has announced that thousands of farmers agitating against Centre’s three farm laws will celebrate Diwali at the protest sites in Delhi.

The BKU leader alleged that the Centre is not listening to their demand to repeal the three agriculture laws even after several months of their protests.

Tikait also warned that the farmers' ongoing agitation against the farm laws will continue. He, however, said that they are not creating any obstacles in the way of the government.

Attacking the Centre, Tikait said, “Farmers are ready to find a way out through talks, but the government is unwilling and is, in fact, the one putting up roadblocks.”

The BKU leader further alleged that the farmers growing potato and bajra are not getting minimum support price, due to which the farming community is very upset.

Tikait made these demands after visiting the family of Arun Narwar who was allegedly killed in police custody in Agra in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a compensation of Rs 40 lakh and a government job to his kin.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Narwar's family members, Tikait said, "The state government is discriminating while giving compensation. It has given compensation of Rs 40-45 lakh in Lakhimpur Kheri and Kanpur, while in Agra the government has given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh."

"The state government should give compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family of Arun as well. The government should not have discriminated," he said.

He also demanded a government job for a member of Narwar's family and a judicial probe into his death. Narwar was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation on October 19, officials had said.

Targeting the BJP government over farm laws, Tikait said, "I will urge farmers not to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly election. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose the BJP in state assembly elections."

"We will not field our candidates nor support any political party in the assembly election," he added.

