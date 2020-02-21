हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Former BSP MLA’s son held in connection with murder of engineering student in Lucknow

Prashant Singh had allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Aman Bahadur at a party in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Former BSP MLA’s son held in connection with murder of engineering student in Lucknow
Image for representational use only

Lucknow: One person was arrested on Friday in connection with the killing of an engineering student in the posh Gomti Nagar locality of the Uttar Pradesh capital, police said on Friday.

The arrested man, Aman Bahadur, is the son of a former BSP MLA, the police said, adding Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has constituted a team to crack the case and nab the other accused.

Prashant Singh (23), an undergraduate engineering student of a local college, who hailed from Varanasi, was allegedly stabbed in the chest on Thursday by five to six people at Alaknanda Apartment gate in Gomti Nagar area where he had gone reportedly to meet an acquaintance.

CCTV footage from the area showed a group of men stopping a car and attacking two men who are sitting in the front.

A few seconds later, Singh, who was stabbed several times, was seen rushing out of the car and entering a building with his hand on his chest.

Prashant Singh had allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Aman Bahadur at a party in Lucknow on Wednesday.

