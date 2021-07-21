हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kalyan Singh

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical, put on life support: Hospital

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he has been put on life support system, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has said.

Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he has been put on life support system, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has said.

"Kalyan Singh Ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

 

 

The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to Kalyan Singh's health, it said.

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said. Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, Kalyan Singh was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

