'Gati Shakti- National Master Plan' will take India towards a new era: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Exuding confidence in the National Infrastructure Master Plan of Mission 'Gati Shakti', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that it is going to encourage all of us and take the country towards a new era.

While addressing a virtual meeting organised by the Centre to launch the National Infrastructure Master Plan, the CM, on Wednesday, said, "UP has achieved a big goal in Ease of Doing Business in the past four and a half years. Gati Shakti is a practical form of the ritual of worshipping 'Maa Shakti' in Shardiya Navratri, and it is also a practical form of worshipping the nation," adding, "To make this mission a success, I call upon my entire team from Uttar Pradesh to get associated with this plan and give their 100 per cent."

He said that we are getting an opportunity to introspect from the point of view of what will be the role of Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest population in the country. It is our good fortune that Uttar Pradesh has already started its action plan for infrastructure development under the guidance of PM Modi.

“Already with the cooperation of the Government of India, there are many such projects, which are very important for our infrastructure development,” he added.

The CM said that we all know that Gati Shakti is being recognized as the ideal initiative of good governance to build a strong India. It is also going to be a powerful means of providing a single-window platform for planning, quick approval and decision making of any project.

Through Gati Shakti- National Master Plan, India aims to develop holistic infrastructure for manufacturing, multi-modal connectivity, utilisation of resources, timely creation of innovative capabilities and speedy resolution of bottlenecks. Under this Rs 100-lakh crore national master plan, there will be a better opportunity to provide ample employment to the youth and also to improve their standard of living.

Ongoing projects in collaboration with the Centre are very important for UP: Yogi

Stating that Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s goal of making India a five trillion dollar economy, he said that PM Modi has set an ambitious target of making India a five trillion dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population, will play an important role in this. This could be made possible only when the state’s economy becomes one trillion dollars economy.

There are many projects including Prayagraj-Varanasi-Haldia National Inland Waterway, Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors, Multi-Model Logistics and Transport Terminal, Regional Rapid Rail (RRTS), Delhi-Jewar-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Link, which are very important for UP.

Work in coordination can help in increasing state's economy: CM Yogi

CM Yogi said that if the state and the central government work in coordination, then not only the economy of the country but will take Uttar Pradesh forward on the path of development.

