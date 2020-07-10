Gautam Buddh Nagar DM issues strict guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown from July 10-13

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday issued strict guidelines for the three-day-long lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from July 10-13 for a special drive against the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases. All shops, offices, commercial installations including shopping malls will remain closed.

The industrial installations have been directed to remain open. and they will have to follow all preventive measures including setting up of COVID-19 help desk. The supply of essential goods and services will be allowed through home delivery and the supply of medical goods and services will also be allowed.

The people whose movement is permitted by the government order will not require a separate pass and the identity cards issued by the respective organization/industry will be considered as valid permit for their movement. The movement to and from railway stations, the airport will not be prohibited.

People found not wearing face cover or masks will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 500.

Focus activities:

* Special containment drive by health surveillance teams will continue to identify high-risk groups and testing of such persons

* Special drive regarding cleanliness and sanitisation--by Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna authorities,

Nagar palika, Nagar and Village Panchayats

* Special drive of Antigen tests will continue-focus on the test of contacts and high-risk groups

* Monitoring committees / RWAs / AoA's / Panchayats are requested to actively participate in a special drive

* Special enforcement against non-compliance regarding wearing of face cover/masks. Fine of Rs 500 hall be imposed each time for non-compliance.