हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM issues strict guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown from July 10-13

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday issued strict guidelines for the three-day-long lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from July 10-13 for a special drive against the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases. All shops, offices, commercial installations including shopping malls will remain closed. 

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM issues strict guidelines for COVID-19 lockdown from July 10-13

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Friday issued strict guidelines for the three-day-long lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from July 10-13 for a special drive against the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases. All shops, offices, commercial installations including shopping malls will remain closed. 

The industrial installations have been directed to remain open. and they will have to follow all preventive measures including setting up of COVID-19 help desk. The supply of essential goods and services will be allowed through home delivery and the supply of medical goods and services will also be allowed.

The people whose movement is permitted by the government order will not require a separate pass and the identity cards issued by the respective organization/industry will be considered as valid permit for their movement. The movement to and from railway stations, the airport will not be prohibited.

People found not wearing face cover or masks will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 500.

Focus activities:

* Special containment drive by health surveillance teams will continue to identify high-risk groups and testing of such persons

* Special drive regarding cleanliness and sanitisation--by Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna authorities,
 Nagar palika, Nagar and Village Panchayats

* Special drive of Antigen tests will continue-focus on the test of contacts and high-risk groups

* Monitoring committees / RWAs / AoA's / Panchayats are requested to actively participate in a special drive

* Special enforcement against non-compliance regarding wearing of face cover/masks. Fine of Rs 500 hall be imposed each time for non-compliance.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Statewide cleanliness, sanitization campaign to be held during three-day COVID-19 lockdown in UP
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M38S

DNA: Why are people happy on encounter?