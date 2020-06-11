Gautam Buddh Nagar DM writes open letter to residents after 28 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Buddh Nagar

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has written an open letter to the residents informing them about dos and don`ts after 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has written an open letter to the residents informing them about dos and don`ts after 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

In his letter, District Magistrate Suhas LY also warned of the "challenge’’ lying ahead. 

He also answered some frequently asked questions such as what to do if someone tests positive.

District Magistrate’s open letter came after the suburb witnessed 28 fresh cases, which included an eight-year-old child.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old man has succumbed, taking the total death toll to 11 in Noida. The 62-year-old who died lived in Sector 25 and was suffering from bronchial asthma and hypertension.

Out of the 28 fresh cases reported across the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, most cases have been reported from urban clusters. Thursday`s figures take the total active cases to 247 in the district while the number of total cured stands at 477.

The district has seen a total 795 positive cases so far, including 60 patients who were cross-notified to other districts of Uttar Pradesh and outside.

Among the fresh 28 cases, a case was reported from Sector 12, which has previously seen Corona positive cases. Other cases have been reported from Sector 25, 93, 73, 76, 45, 44, 27 among other sectors. An 8-year-old boy has also been tested positive from Noida Sector 66.

Meanwhile, health camps were organized in 12 different sensitive places including Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad and Harola villages.

Gautam Buddh NagarDM Suhas LYCOVID-19 cases
