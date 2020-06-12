हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 95 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 12th death

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the highest in a day so far. The Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities also reported 12th death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Gautam Buddh Nagar records 95 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 12th death

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the highest in a day so far. The Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities also reported 12th death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

A 45-year-old Coronavirus-infected patient died on Friday morning, a senior official said. He was a resident of Barola village.

The deceased patient was already suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. “The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with respiratory failure,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Dohare also disclosed that 95 new COVID-19 positive cases, including four health care workers, were recorded in the district, taking the tally to 830.

"So far, 477 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 341 active cases now, while the number of deceased is 12," the officer said.

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped to 57.46 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the new patients, 59 were tested at private laboratories and 36 at government facilities, according to a statement.

Of the 95 cases, 77 patients have ILI (which means they have an influenza-like illness) while only one has SARI (severe acute respiratory illness), it stated.

Also, 13 of the new patients are contacts of people who previously tested positive for COVID-19, it added. 

Tags:
Gautam Buddh NagarCOVID-19 casesSunil Dohare
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh to continue travel restrictions with Delhi; Haryana permits vehicle movement
  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M42S

Watch: How high COVID-19 spread is affecting Indian cities