Gautam Buddh Nagar records 95 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 12th death

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday recorded 95 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the highest in a day so far. The Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities also reported 12th death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

A 45-year-old Coronavirus-infected patient died on Friday morning, a senior official said. He was a resident of Barola village.

The deceased patient was already suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. “The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with respiratory failure,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Dohare also disclosed that 95 new COVID-19 positive cases, including four health care workers, were recorded in the district, taking the tally to 830.

"So far, 477 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 341 active cases now, while the number of deceased is 12," the officer said.

The recovery rate of patients on Friday dropped to 57.46 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the new patients, 59 were tested at private laboratories and 36 at government facilities, according to a statement.

Of the 95 cases, 77 patients have ILI (which means they have an influenza-like illness) while only one has SARI (severe acute respiratory illness), it stated.

Also, 13 of the new patients are contacts of people who previously tested positive for COVID-19, it added.