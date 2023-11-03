IIT-BHU Student Molested, Stripped Naked By Bike-Borne Men; Huge Protests In Campus, Case Registered

VARANASI: A shocking incident unfolded at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) when a female student was allegedly molested, stripped, and filmed by three motorcycle-borne men while she was taking a walk with a male friend on campus on Wednesday night. The distressing episode led to widespread protests among the student body, prompting demands for enhanced security measures and restrictions on outsider entry. The (IIT-BHU) students have now ended their protest after getting assurance of safety from the administration.

According to the victim's complaint, she and her friend were near the Karman Baba temple on the fateful night when three men on a motorcycle approached them. The men forcibly separated the woman from her friend, taking her to a secluded spot where they gagged her. In a horrifying act, the accused stripped the woman, filmed her, and took pictures. After 15 minutes, they released her, but not before taking her phone number, as mentioned in the complaint.

FIR Registered, Investigation Underway

Following the victim's complaint, an FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against three unidentified individuals. Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, with the hope of identifying and bringing the culprits to justice.

ABVP Demands Swift Action

Abhay Singh, the secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit at BHU, joined the protest alongside its members. They called for the swift identification of the accused and the enforcement of strict legal action against them.

IIT-BHU Enhances Security Measures

In response to the incident, the IIT-BHU administration has implemented stricter security measures. They have announced that all barricades within the campus will be closed from 10 PM to 5 AM. This decision aims to create a safer environment for staff and students.

"In order to ensure a safe and secure environment in the campus for staff and students, all barricades in the institutes shall henceforth be closed from 10 PM to 5 AM," stated the IIT-BHU administration in a notice issued by the Registrar.

Priyanka Slams CM Yogi

In response to the incident, the Congress party criticized the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her concerns on social media, saying, “This is the condition of a prestigious institute of the country. UP CM Yogi trumpets this law and order situation, where a girl student is molested inside the university.” She questioned the safety of campuses and prestigious institutions like IITs, especially in the Prime Minister's constituency, and raised concerns about the fearlessness of female students walking inside their own educational institutions.