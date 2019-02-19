हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

In Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi flags off world's first diesel-to-electric converted locomotive

PM Modi will also address a public meeting later in the day in Varanasi.  

In Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi flags off world&#039;s first diesel-to-electric converted locomotive

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off an electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine at the Diesel Locomotives Works (DLW) in his constituency here.

In a first, the Indian Railways has converted a diesel locomotive into an electric one, as part of efforts to completely electrify the broad gauge network. 

Immediately after landing here, the prime minister reached DLW and flagged off the electric locomotive.

He also inspected the engine from inside.

The work on the project began on December 22, 2017, and from concept to execution of the conversion of the diesel locomotive to electric was carried out in just 69 days, railway officials said.

In keeping with the Indian Railways' Mission 100 percent electrification and de-carbonization agenda, DLW has developed a new prototype electric locomotive converted from diesel locomotive.

The PM will also visit the Sant Ravidas Temple to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of the mystic poet of the Bhakti Movement and attend several other programmes besides laying the foundation stone of projects worth several hundred crores.

He will also address a public meeting later in the day. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiVaranasiDiesel Locomotives WorksUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Ambulance carrying mortal remains rams into a car on Yamuna Expressway, 7 dead

Must Watch

PT2M40S

Modi in Varanasi; meets Differently-Abled people