India now follows new policy of dealing with terrorists

The prime minister said after the Uri attack in 2016, Indian soldiers conducted a surgical strike for the first time, teaching the terrorists a lesson in a language they understand.

India now follows new policy of dealing with terrorists
ANI photo

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India now follows a new policy of dealing with terrorists, citing the retaliatory strikes against Pakistan during his term.

Addressing a public meeting here, Modi said the country should have responded to the Mumbai terror attack during the term of the previous Congress-led government.

"There are reports that our forces were ready to avenge the terror attack even then, but Delhi was cold. The forces were not allowed to take any action," he said.

The prime minister said after the Uri attack in 2016, Indian soldiers conducted a surgical strike for the first time, teaching the terrorists a lesson in a language they understand.

Modi said India now works on ?nayi reeti, nayi neeti? (new methods, new policy). 

Narendra ModiPakistan
