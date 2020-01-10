हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Legs held up, thrashed with shoes, belts for stealing phone — 3 UP cops suspended after 'beating' video goes viral

In the video three police personnel can be seen holding the accused to the floor, while another one thrashes him with a belt and shoes. 

Legs held up, thrashed with shoes, belts for stealing phone — 3 UP cops suspended after &#039;beating&#039; video goes viral
ANI photo

New Delhi: Three cops have been suspended and a case has been filed against them after a video of them thrashing a suspected mobile thief went viral on social media.

In the video three police personnel can be seen holding the accused to the floor, while another one thrashes him with a belt and shoes. The incident occurred inside a police station.

After the video surfaced on social media, the senior police official of district ordered action and suspended three cops, including a head constable.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said, "The three cops have been suspended. FIR is being registered against them. The man has been sent for a medical exam."

