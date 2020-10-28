Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh to remain open for 12 hours now

Lucknow: In a latest development, the Uttar Pradesh government has permitted liquor shops to stay open for 12 hours in a day as it was before COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.

An order was issued by the Excise Department on Tuesday which will be applicable to all liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones, nearly seven months after the first restriction during lockdown..

Though liquor shops were allowed to reopen on May 4 they had not resumed their previous timings and could operate only till 7 PM.

In July, the liquor shops were allowed to operate during weekends and could remain open till 9 PM.

Liquor Sellers Welfare Association of UP general secretary Kanhaiya Lal Maurya said that the decision would help significantly in improving sales.

"It had been several months since liquor vends were being closed at 9 p.m. When bars and restaurants are being allowed to function for longer duration, we could not understand why shops had to be closed early. We met senior officials of the Excise Department last week and had requested them to change the timings. The Association welcomes the decision," he told IANS.