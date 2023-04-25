topStoriesenglish2598848
Live Updates | UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Marksheet To Be Released Today At upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023 Live: The UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year, scroll down for latest updates here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 08:31 AM IST

UP Board Result 2023 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2023 board exams today, April 25.  A UPMSP board official confirmed the result timing on social media while releasing the UP board 2023 result date and time. The UP board Class 10, 12 results will be released today at 1:30 p.m. The UP board 10th and 12th results 2023 will be posted on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.Candidates will be needed to utilize credentials such as roll numbers and dates of birth to view the Class 10, 12 Uttar Pradesh result 2023. While the Uttar Pradesh board exams for Class 10 were held from February 16 to March 3, the UP board exams for Class 12 were held between February 16 and March 4. 58.8 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.

Students can check the UP Board 10th result 2023 via the official website as well as SMS service. To obtain the results, students will need their roll number and school code.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on UP Board Result 2023.

 

25 April 2023
08:27 AM

UP Board Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check UPMSP Results

Step 1: Navigate to the official upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in 2023 result websites.

Step 2: Navigate to the exam result link for Class 10, 12, and 13 results 2023. Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as roll numbers and birth dates. Step 4: Submit and view UPMSP 2023 results

08:18 AM

UP Board Result 2023: How to check via SMS

  • Open the SMS application.
  • Type a message like "For 10th: UP10<space>Roll_Number, For 12th: UP12<space>Roll_Number".
  • Send it to 56263.
  • To the same number the result will be sent soon.
08:17 AM

UP Board Result 2023 Live: UP Board result time and date

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2023 today, April 25. Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of the UPMSP, stated today that the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be declared on April 25 at 1:30 PM.

 

