Mahant Narendra Giri's death: CBI recreates suicide scene with dummy in Baghambari Math

Prayagraj: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recreated the suicide scene in Baghambari Math where the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri`s body was found on September 20.

Experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) also accompanied the CBI team.

The CBI sleuths also questioned Balbir Giri and the driver of Mahant Narendra Giri and held a detailed interrogation session with other disciples who had broken open the door of Giri`s room on that fateful day. The exercise ended late on Sunday evening.

A dummy, weighing 85 kg - equivalent to the weight of the deceased Mahant - was hung on the same ceiling fan and the disciples were asked to recreate the entire sequence by cutting the nylon rope and bringing down the body. The entire process was video-graphed.

The length, breadth and height of the room was also measured by forensic experts. "The height of the room was examined along with the length of the rope required to reach the ceiling fan. The scene of the incident was recreated and the entire proceedings were video graphed," an official said.

The driver was asked if he took the seer out of the Math or if he was asked to meet anybody on September 20. The CFSL team also met the doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination.

The 20-member CBI team from Delhi headquarters, which started investigations on Saturday, is staying at the police lines guest house and will camp in Prayagraj for about 10 days.

One of the longest interrogations was that of the cook who prepared the food in the Math and took the food to the Mahant the day he was found dead. The CBI team interrogated disciples, known as `sevadars`, Bablu, Sumit and Dhananjay separately.

The team also is looking into the origins of the sweet bag and empty box from a famous shop from Alwar, Rajasthan, that was found on the table of the guest house room where the Mahant was found dead.

