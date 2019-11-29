हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haridwar

Man torches train coach in Haridwar after being denied ID card

Police is conducting further investigation in the matter and finding out whether the accused has any criminal record.

ANI photo

Haridwar: A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card.

"My ID card was not being issued, so I set the coach on fire and tore seat covers of the train," the accused said.

Haridwar: Police arrested a person who set a coach of Rishikesh- Delhi Passenger train on fire, on Thursday. The accused (pic 3) says," my ID card was not being issued so I set the coach on fire and tore seat covers of the train." #Uttarakhand (28.11)

Police is conducting further investigation in the matter and finding out whether the accused has any criminal record. 

"He was miffed with the fact that his ID card was not being issued so he did these things. We are conducting further investigation to see if he has any criminal records," said Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP GRP (Government Railway Police), Haridwar. 

Haridwar
