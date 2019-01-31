हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Enforcement Directorate

BSP memorial scam: ED raids six locations in Lucknow

Raids were conducted in Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj localities of Lucknow.

BSP memorial scam: ED raids six locations in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on at least six locations across Lucknow in connection with Rs 1,400-crore alleged scam related to the construction of various monuments and memorials during the BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh between 2007 to 2012.

According to news agency ANI, various teams of ED raided at least six locations in Lucknow in connection with Rs 1400-crore memorial scam.

Raids were conducted in several localities, including Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj.

The ED raid came days after the Allahabad High Court sought the progress report of a vigilance probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in the building of monuments and parks when BSP chief Mayawati was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

