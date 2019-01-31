BSP memorial scam: ED raids six locations in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on at least six locations across Lucknow in connection with Rs 1,400-crore alleged scam related to the construction of various monuments and memorials during the BSP rule in Uttar Pradesh between 2007 to 2012.

Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at 6 locations in Lucknow in connection with Rs 1400 Crore memorial scam. Visuals from Gomti Nagar and Hazratganj area.

The ED raid came days after the Allahabad High Court sought the progress report of a vigilance probe into the alleged multi-crore scam in the building of monuments and parks when BSP chief Mayawati was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.