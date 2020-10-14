New Ayodhya project: Yogi govt begins land acquisition process

Ayodhya: Part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath`s ambitious plan to establish a new, modern Ayodhya adjacent to the mythological temple town of old Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification under section 28 for the acquisition of land and a team of Housing Development Board (Awaas Vikaas Parishad) has reached Ayodhya. Within a week, the process for the acquisition will start.

The project has been approved by the state government making the Housing Development Board of Uttar Pradesh as the nodal agency that has issued gazette notifications under section 28 for the land acquisition. The gazette process is expected to be completed by Saturday and the acquisition team of Housing Development has opened its camp office in the office of the Ayodhya Development Authority.

After the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram Janambhoomi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, CM Yogi has given instructions to complete the work on a war-footing for establishing a world-class township at new Ayodhya.

Talking to IANS , vice chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority and Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh said that the new Ayodhya will include the acquisition of 1193 acres land of Manjha Tiruha, Manjha Baretha and Shahnawazpur for which Rs 4000 crore have been sanctioned.

After the Bhumi Pujan, CM Yogi Adityanath has launched this project of establishing new Ayodhya and the responsibility was given to Uttar Pradesh Awas and Vikas Parishad that has identified the land on the banks of river Saryu on Lucknow Gorakhpur highway and presentation was given to the CM.

Ayodhya will be developed as a global pilgrimage city , one of Saptpuri and major religious centre for Hindus, is part of Ramayan circuit under swadesh darshan scheme connected to chitrakoot through Ram Van Gaman marg, the centre of the pilgrimage with proximity of the cities of Banaras, Allahabad and Gorakhpur, said Vishal Singh

The new Ayodhya will be in a completely new design. It will be a bow-shaped township. It will be designed using the arched, Karamukha method. Several expert engineers and architects are preparing the design. Roads will look as if the sun`s rays are coming out of the Ram temple, he added.