NIA conducts search in Gujarat in ISI agent case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the house of suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar in Mundra district of West Kachchh in Gujarat in connection with its ongoing investigation into the ISI agent case.

According to reports, the NIA team raided the house of Rajakbhai, who is the son of Sumarbhai Kumbhar, on August 27.

The NIA had recently arrested an ISI agent for allegedly sending photographs of sensitive and strategically important installations and information of the movement of the armed forces to suspected handlers of Pakistan's powerful spy agency.

The suspected ISI agent was identified as Md. Rashid, s/o Idrish, r/o Chaurhat Padao, PS Mughal Sarai, District-Chandoli, UP.

NIA re-registered this case on 06.04.2020 u/s 123 of IPC & sections 13, 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act. During the investigation, it was revealed that accused Md Rashid was in contact with Defense/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice.

He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

The investigation further revealed that suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar had transferred Rs 5,000/- through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to main accused Md. Rashid.

This amount was remitted to accused Md Rashid by Rajakbhai Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied by Md. Rashid to ISI agents.

During the search at the house of Rajakbhai Kumbhar, several incriminating documents have been seized.

Further investigation in the case is continued.