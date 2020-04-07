No new case of coronavirus COVID-19 case found in Sector 8 of Noida, says District Magistrate

NOIDA: District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Tuesday (April 7) clarified that no new case has been found in Sector 8 of Noida, adding that contact tracing and surveillance teams in the sector have traced the 'possible contacts' of JJ cluster where COVID positive patients were found a few days back, according to a statement.

The statement said, "This is to clarify that NO NEW CASE has been found in Sector 8. In sector 8, contact tracing and surveillance teams have traced the 'possible contacts' of JJ cluster where COVID positive patients were found a few days back."

"Families are being only quarantined and is only kept under observation, for their welfare and welfare of their surroundings. I request the media to dispel the rumours. This is only an exercise of "cluster containment"," the DM added.

Earlier in the day, there were reports that at least 200 people residing in shanties at Sector 8 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida were taken to quarantine centres by the health department and police teams on suspicion of coronavirus infection.



Notably, one more person tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in Noida, taking the total number of positive cases to 59. The person to be infected with the infection has been identified as a lab technician at a private hospital.

According to the district official, "One more patient of coronavirus has been found in Noida. He is a lab technician in a private hospital. The total number of cases has reached 59 in Noida."