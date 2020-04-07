Noida: 200 people, suspected of coronavirus infection, taken to quarantine centres

New Delhi: At least 200 people residing in shanties at Sector 8 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida were on Tuesday (April 7) taken to quarantine centres by health department and police teams, on suspicion of coronavirus infection. The coronavirus suspects were transported to the quarantine centres on ambulances.



Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the city, taking the total number of the positive cases in Noida to 59. The person to be infected of the infection has been identified as a lab technician at a private hospital.

According to the district official, "One more patient of coronavirus has been found in Noida. He is a lab technician in a private hospital. The total number of cases has reached 59 in Noida."

In the meantime, the nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 5,000 on Tuesday amid hectic discussions for a possible extension of the 21-day lockdown beyond April 14 as several states announced plans to ramp up their testing infrastructure and put in place strong 'cluster containment' plans in areas identified as hotspots of the outbreak.

Several chief ministers have favoured the extension of the lockdown as they feel that the country can recover from the adverse impact of the shutdown on its economy but it was necessary to save lives from the fast-spreading virus, which has killed more than 76,500 people globally and afflicted over 13.6 lakh across 183 countries.

According to an ILO report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis has the potential to push around 40 crore informal sector workers in India deeper into poverty, with the lockdown and other containment measures affecting jobs and earnings.