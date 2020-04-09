Noida Authority sets up disinfectant tunnel in Sector 6 to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread

NEW DELHI: The Noida Authority has set up a disinfectant tunnel at it office in Sector 6 to curb coronavirus COVID-19 spread in the area.

The ‘disinfectant tunnel’ is part of several efforts taken by the Noida Authority to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus. People who come at the authority’s office are advised to wash their hands and walk through the ‘disinfection tunnel’ for a few seconds during which sprayers overhead sprinkle protective substance on them.

The visitors can use the ‘tunnel’ one by one after ensuring that there is enough physical distancing between them.

Though the ‘disinfection tunnel’ is not a substitute for hand-washing and other protective measures, it would certainly supplement the regular disinfection measures over the surface.

Reportedly, China began using such methods in February when a disinfectant tunnel was installed in the city of Chongqing.

It may bebecalled that 22 COVID-19 hotspots have been identified and sealed in the Noida district to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Noida administration has launched an integrated control room for meeting the needs of the public during these restrictions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere made this announcement in a tweet. "Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service," he tweeted.

The administration is also mapping the households with travel history. "Team 300 (Cluster containment) has visited 52,130 families so far. They found 338 persons with travel history. They are being monitored."

The District Magistrate announced these hotspots on Wednesday evening, which include 12 clusters, 10 epicentres and 34 localities in total.

In Noida, entire Sectors 41, 27, 28, 44, 5, 8 and J.J. Colony will be sealed as they have been identified as hotspots, as they show a concentration of cases and pose the threat of further spread of the virus.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the hotspots in 15 districts which will be sealed for more stringent enforcement of the lockdown.

The hotspots also include Hyde Park, Sector 78, Supertech Cape Town, Sector 74, Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100, Alpha 1 in Greater Noida, Nirala Green Shire, Sector 2 in Greater Noida, Patwari village, Logix Blossom County, Sector 137, Noida, Paras Tierra and Wazidpur village.

The other hotspots are ATS Dolce, Zeta 1, Greater Noida, Ace Golfshire Society, Sector 150, Omicron 3, Sector 3 in Greater Noida, Mehak Residency, Achega on Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town, Sector 128, Ghodi Bacheda village, Stellar MI Omicron 3 in Greater Noida, Palm Olympia, Gaur City -2 in Greater Noida West, Sector 22, Chaudha village, Grand Omaxe, Sector 93-B, and Designer Park, Sector 62.

These areas will be sealed as per precautionary measures to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed four lives across Uttar Pradesh. The state has reported 343 confirmed cases.

Curfew-like measures will be implemented in these hotspots while normal lockdown measures will be in place in other areas.