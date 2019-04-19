Noida: Over one lakh litre of expired beer worth Rs 3 crore destroyed

As many as 1.24 lakh litres of beer were destroyed in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday after it had crossed its expiry date.

The excise department officials said that the worth of the beer destroyed was worth Rs 3 crore.

The beer bottles were destroyed by running bulldozers over them under the supervision of the district administration and officials. A total of 11, 652 bottled beers were destroyed, according to the officials.

The bottled beers were of different companies and were kept in a godown.

The excise department is investigating the matter.