Now, Yogi Adityanath govt to send invitation slips to people for vaccination in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now send out invitation slips to people, urging them to get vaccinated. The invitation slip will carry the date and place of vaccination, the sources said.

Village heads, revenue officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, primary school teachers and panchayat officials have been told to assist in this initiative to ramp up the vaccination drive in the state, the sources were quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of more than 10 lakh vaccinations per day from July. Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) has said that the target set by the government will be achieved.

Prasad said that penetration of the health workers in rural areas will be ensured in a manner that the teams reach in all clusters to achieve the target. Apart from mobile teams, static vaccination centres at hospitals, Arogya and Health centres and other buildings will also be a part of the drive.

The Chief Minister also inspected the COVID-19 vaccination drive for street vendors in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhapur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the #COVID19 vaccination drive for street vendors. pic.twitter.com/7vap9yjxDJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, a single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections was recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.

A net decline of 38,692 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 19,31,249 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 38,52,38,220.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for the 10th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

