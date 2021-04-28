हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Agra

Nurse assaulted with pedestal fan, helmet by patient's relatives over death rumours in Agra

Image Credit: Video grab/Twitter

Agra: In an unpleasant incident, a private hospital in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh was ransacked and a female health staffer was reportedly assaulted by the family members of a patient suffering from Septicemia after rumours of his death spread on Tuesday.

According to reports, the kin of the patient named Irfan even damaged hospital property. A video of the incident went viral on social media in which family members of the patient can be seen roughing up the staff and nurses. 

The unfortunate incident took place at the Lotus Hospital under the Hari Parvat police station limits in Agra. In the viral video, the angry relatives of the patient can be seen vandalising the hospital premises and brutally attacking a female nurse.

The female staff who tried to intervene was mercilessly attacked with a pedestal fan, a helmet and rods by the angry relatives. 

The nurse, who was severely injured, fell on the floor unconscious and was rescued later by the hospital staff. A case has been registered in this regard and 4 accused have been arrested by the Agra Police.

It said that further investigation is underway. 

Sharing more details, Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan P Botre said, “Someone created a rumour about the death of the patient but that was not true. Thereafter, some miscreants damaged the hospital property and also beat up hospital staff, including staff nurses. One of the staff was also attacked with a rod.”

