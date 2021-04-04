Oops! UP nurse injects both COVID shots in one go

Kanpur: The country is witnessing the biggest vaccination drive in history. In a recent development, a 48-year old woman was given two doses of the coronavirus vaccine at a Healthcare Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Friday (April 2).

According to the complaint filed by receipt to the district officials, the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) from the Healthcare Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district was speaking over the phone and completely forgot that she already injected the woman and went on to give her another shot.

48-year old Kamlesh Devi was given two doses of the coronavirus vaccine at a Healthcare Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. The second jab of the coronavirus vaccine is to be given four to eight weeks after the first one is administered.

District Magistrate JP Singh has formed a three-member team to investigate the matter that took place at Madauli Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in the Akbarbarpur area.

The health condition of the patient looks stable. Her right arm is swollen, this being a usual symptom after vaccination. She is currently under observation at her residence in Madauli, said her husband Vipin Kumar.

India has approved two vaccines hitherto. This includes Covaxin and Covishield.

Live TV