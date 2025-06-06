'Only Modi Govt Can Give Befitting Response To Pakistan': Kanpur BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi On Completing One Year In Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave a fresh shock to Pakistan after Operation Sindoor when he inaugurated the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir with tricolour in his hand. Amid this, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi has praised the Indian Armed Forces and the Modi government's resolve to punish the terrorists and their masterminds. Presenting his one-year report card, Awasthi said that only Modi government can give a befitting response to Pakistan.

To celebrate the completion of his first year in office, an event was held in Kanpur, bringing together senior party workers and local leaders. During the event, Awasthi also felicitated party colleagues for their support. BJP's UP state vice president Pankaj Singh was the chief guest at the event. Awasthi presented him with a replica of the 'Brahmos' missile – a symbol of India’s strategic strength and self-reliance.

In his address, Pankaj Singh praised Awasthi for his achievements over the past year. Singh also acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the country’s economic and strategic successes under his guidance.

Awasthi listed five key achievements during his address including an elevated railway track project from Anwarganj to Madhna. This project will eliminate 16 out of 18 crossings and is expected to ease the traffic congestion caused by frequent railway crossings. The project is valued at approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Another project included the construction of flyovers and overpasses to ease traffic congestion. The Kanpur MP also helped settle long-overdue wages for employees of Lal Imli Mill.

गणेश शंकर विद्यार्थी मेडिकल कॉलेज में “विकसित भारत का अमृतकाल” अभियान के अंतर्गत भारतीय जनता पार्टी कानपुर दक्षिण व उत्तर की संयुक्त कार्यशाला का आयोजन हुआ।



Awasthi also shared that the Narendra Modi government has been working to rejuvenate the city's industrial base by converting old mills into an IT park and creating new employment opportunities.

Awasthi also shared that Kanpur’s railway connectivity has also been improved with the revival of several train services, including the daily superfast intercity train between Kanpur and Bareilly, as well as the resumption of the Gomti Express.