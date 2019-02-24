हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi takes holy dip at Kumbh, prays for well being of 130 crore Indians: Watch

At the Kumbh, PM Modi participated in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

PM Modi takes holy dip at Kumbh, prays for well being of 130 crore Indians: Watch
ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a holy dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Taking the dip at Triveni Sangam, the Prime Minister prayed for the well being of the 130 crore Indians.

He wore a black robe and took the dip following which he performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sharing a video of the holy dip, PM Modi said, "Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 Crore Indians."

At the Kumbh, PM Modi participated in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

He also distributed the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to 'Safai karmacharis' (sanitation employees), 'swachhagrahis', police personnel and 'naviks' (boatmen).

The Kumbh Mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Narendra Modikumbh melaModi in Prayagraj
Next
Story

PM Modi to visit Kumbh at Prayagraj on Sunday

Must Watch

PT25S

Fire breaks out at a factory in Maharashtra's Raigad

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close