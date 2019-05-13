close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi greeted with 'Modi Modi' slogans at Indore roadshow — Here's how she reacted

Priyanka was in Indore when a few locals assembled on the roadside and shouted 'Modi Modi' slogans as her carcade passed by. 

Priyanka Gandhi greeted with &#039;Modi Modi&#039; slogans at Indore roadshow — Here&#039;s how she reacted
File photo

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday displayed a sportsmanship spirit as she stepped out of her vehicle to shake hands with a group of people, allegedly BJP supporters, who raised pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore. 

Priyanka was in Indore on Monday afternoon for a roadshow and was moving back to the airport when a few locals assembled on the roadside and shouted 'Modi Modi' slogans as her carcade passed by. 

Witnessing the scene, Priyanka stopped her vehicle and stepped out of it. She smiled at the people and shook hands with them, saying, "Aap apni jagah, mein apni jagah. All the best."

Pleased by her humbleness, the locals greeted the Congress leader and wished her luck in return. 

Polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 19, in the last phase of the parliamentary election. 

Tags:
Priyanka Gandhi VadraCongressIndoreBJPLok Sabha election
Next
Story

Fire breaks out in BSNL tower in UP's Jaunpur, 4 fire tenders rushed

Must Watch

PT1M3S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues