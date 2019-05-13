Priyanka Gandhi greeted with 'Modi Modi' slogans at Indore roadshow — Here's how she reacted

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday displayed a sportsmanship spirit as she stepped out of her vehicle to shake hands with a group of people, allegedly BJP supporters, who raised pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore.

Priyanka was in Indore on Monday afternoon for a roadshow and was moving back to the airport when a few locals assembled on the roadside and shouted 'Modi Modi' slogans as her carcade passed by.

Witnessing the scene, Priyanka stopped her vehicle and stepped out of it. She smiled at the people and shook hands with them, saying, "Aap apni jagah, mein apni jagah. All the best."

Pleased by her humbleness, the locals greeted the Congress leader and wished her luck in return.

Polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 19, in the last phase of the parliamentary election.