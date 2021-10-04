Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeps room in detention as mark of protest against Lakhimpur Kheri violence, WATCH

Lucknow: A video of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping a room with a broom as a token of protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters. The room was apparently dirty and the Congress leader can be seen sweeping it with a broom.

In the viral video, she can be seen cleaning the entire room by herself. Congress workers, however, slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.

@priyankagandhi ji herself cleaned the dirt in the room where she was kept after arrest.

The whole country is watching the filth of jungle raj, and the country is also getting to know who can clean Uttar Pradesh.#PriyankaGandhiwithFarmers @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp pic.twitter.com/TcInpTlU1c — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 4, 2021

"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," a local Congress leader.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son is among those booked in connection with the violence during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, officials said on Monday as multiple opposition leaders tried to make their way to the Uttar Pradesh district through the night but were prevented from doing so.

Two FIRs were registered a day after clashes claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched, the incident propelling Lakhimpur Kheri as a new flashpoint in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government will give Rs 45 lakh each and a government job at the local level to the family members of the four farmers killed in Lakhimpur, said Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

As tempers ran high and the opposition trained its guns on the BJP-led state government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BSP's S C Mishra and AAP's Sanjay Singh were among those prevented by police from going to the trouble spot, about 80 km from the district headquarters and 225 km from Lucknow.

"FIR has been lodged against several persons, including Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra," Awasthi said in Lucknow.

Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who was in Lakhimpur Kheri, added that two FIRs from both sides had been registered in the incident, the bloodiest yet in the prolonged farmers' protest against the Centre's new agri laws that began last year. The details were not known immediately.

