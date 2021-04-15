Samajwadi Party leader Ram Bahadur Yadav dies in UP's Raebareli

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Bahadur Yadav died in Raebareli on Thursday. According to initial reports, Yadav, who was a former district in charge of the Samajwadi Party, died in Raebareli.

The exact cause of his demise is not yet known.

His sudden demise has sent shock waves across the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and many senior Samajwadi Party have condoled his passing away.

This is a breaking news and more details are awaited.

Live TV