Section 144

Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ‘with immediate effect’ till April 5 over farmers' protest

The UP govt press release said that festivals including Maha Shivratri, Holika Dahan, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, and Easter were round the corner and anti-social elements may try to disrupt peace on the occasion. The press note also cited concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the state capital “with immediate effect” till April 5 in order to maintain the law and order situation.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Naveen Arora said that there is a strong possibility of the farmers' agitation aggravating which can create a law and order situation in Lucknow.

The press release further warned that political parties, student organisations, or farmer unions could hold protests in the region and that may lead to an "adverse effect" on the prevailing peaceful situation.

“In view of the above, Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow with immediate effect till 5th April to maintain law and order situation in the Commissionerate,’’ the order said.

 

 

It added that festivals including Maha Shivratri, Holika Dahan, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, and Easter were round the corner and anti-social elements may try to disrupt peace on the occasion. 

The press note also cited concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

Tags:
Section 144LucknowFarmers' protestYogi Adityanath
