MyGov-Meri Sarkar

Taking inspiration from PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches 'MyGov-Meri Sarkar' portal

According to a government spokesperson, the portal aims to further enhance the engagement of common citizens with the state government. It will be a major platform to disseminate the schemes of governance and to know the opinion of common citizens on them.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the `MyGov-Meri Sarkar’ portal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that through this portal, the government will receive feedback from the people and also inform them about the various schemes of the government. The portal will be known for its efficient service, he said.

The spokesperson further said that the `Meri Sarkar` portal would help the people of the state to communicate their views, suggestions and feedback. This portal would become an innovative platform for public participation and good governance.

Taking inspiration from the initiative of the Prime Minister, the state government has decided to launch this portal.

