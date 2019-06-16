Uddhav Thackeray, 18 Shiv Sena MPs to visit Ayodhya today

AYODHYA: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday along with his 18 party MPs.

Uddhav's wife Rashmi and son Aditya are also expected to accompany him during the Ayodhya visit.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that his party chief and 18 MPs will visit the birth place of Lord Ram on Sunday and offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple.

Raut, however, added that Ayodhya and Ram temple are not subjects of politics for his party, but a matter of faith and religion.

''We have never sought votes in the name of the temple and will never do so," he said.

Raut further reminded that Thackeray had promised to visit Ayodhya with his MPs after elections and he was simply fulfilling the promise.

The Shiv Sena MPs will return to Mumbai after offering prayers at the temple.

The Yogi Adityanath government has accorded the state guest status to Thackeray and Sena MPs.

Last November, the Shiv Sena chief and his family had visited Ayodhya, where he coined the slogan, "Pehle mandir, phir sarkar" (First temple, then government).

Ahead of Shiv Sena chief's visit, Raut said that the Ram temple will be constructed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modia and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.