Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmad's Wife, Sons To Be Named As Gang Members in UP Police Record

NEW DELHI: Continuing its ongoing crackdown against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh Police has decided to name his wife Shaista Parveen and his three sons as members of his gang registered as Inter-State -227 in police records. According to police officials, Shaista Parveen will be the first woman to be included as a member of this gang in police records. During the Mayawati-led BSP regime, Prayagraj Police had prepared a list of Atiq Ahmed’s gang and named it IS-227.

"Police investigations have revealed their active involvement in criminal activities and that is why such action would be taken against them," the officials said. This will be the first time when the whole family of a political mafia will be included in the list of an interstate gang, news agency IANS said citing police sources.

The action comes after the February 24 Dhoomanganj shootout that claimed the lives of three persons, including Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and two of his police gunners.

Till now, Atiq Ahmed’s younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, a former MLA, was the only family member to be named as a member of the IS-227 gang.

Shaista Parveen has four cases registered against her including the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24. Pal’s two police security guards were also injured in the attack and died later. Shaista is absconding and a reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared on her arrest.

Atiq`s third son Asad, has been named among the shooters who shot Umesh Pal dead. A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been declared on all the assailants, including Asad. Atiq`s two elder sons Umar and Ali are already in Lucknow and Naini jails for different crimes. Police said Atiq`s gang operates across the country.

"Initially there were around 170 persons in Atiq`s gang. However, the number has now come down to 132 as many have died or become inactive," officials said.

After lawyer Umesh Pal`s murder in Prayagraj on February 24, police came to know that Atiq and his brother Ashraf had recruited some new members in their gang. Instructions have been issued to identify newer gang members, officials said.