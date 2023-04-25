UP Board Result 2023: Shubh Chapra Tops Class 12th Exams, Priyanshi Soni Secures 1st Rank In Class 10th

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday announced the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th 2023 results. The UP Board exam results 2023 were declared at 1:30 PM by UPSMP officials. The UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2023 Results and the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2023 Results will be released on UPMSP's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the UPSMP has broken its own record by announcing the UP Board Result 2023 in the shortest duration from the date of completing the exams. It is notable that the work of evaluation of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets was completed before the scheduled date - April 1. The evaluation, which reportedly began on March 18, was completed within 14 days.

UPSMP chairman Mahendra Dev, in the press conference, said that this is the first time in UP Board's 100-year history that results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been declared so early.

UP Board Result 2023: 253 students achieve top 10 positions in Class 12

A total of 253 students have achieved the top 10 positions in UP Board Class 12 exams in 2023. Out of these, 81 students secured the first 10 positions in the Science stream, 67 students in the Commerce stream, and 105 students in the Arts stream.

The UP Board Class 12 exam result has an overall pass percentage of 75.52 per cent. While boys secured a pass percentage of 69.34 per cent, girls outshone them with a pass percentage of 83.

UP Board Result 2023 Class 12: Shubh Chapra tops the exam

Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Charkhari of Mahoba has secured the first position in the UP Board Class 12 exams with 97.2 per cent.

He has topped among the 27,69,258 candidates who appeared for the exams.

UP Board Result 2023 Class 10: Priyanshi Soni declared topper

The UP Board Result 2023 Class 10 pass percentage was recorded at 89.78 per cent. Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal VMIC, Mahmudabad, Sitapur, has topped after scoring 590 out of 600 marks.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all students who have emerged successful in the examinations.

UP Board Result: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exam results can be checked on UPMSP's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.



On the homepage, students need to click on the link -- UPMSP 10th Board Result 2023 or UPMSP 12th Board Result 2023 .



or . Students will then be redirected to a new page, where they need to enter their roll number, date of birth, etc.



Students then need to click on the Submit button to view their UP Board Result 2023.



UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exam results can also be checked at https://upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Result 2023: Class 10, 12 exams were held in Feb, March

It is noteworthy that the Yogi Adityanath government conducted the UP board exams in record time.

The exams for both classes began on February 16.

While UP Board Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the UP Board Class 12 exams were held till March 4.

UPMSP Result: 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated Class 10, 12 exam answer sheets

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad had appointed over 1.40 lakh examiners to evaluate around 3.19 crore high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam answer sheets at 258 evaluation centres.

The UPMSP appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets, while 54,235 examiners assessed the 1.33 crore intermediate UP Board exam papers.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had made extensive arrangements to ensure security at the evaluation centres, including installing CCTV cameras and imposing Section 144 within a 100-meter radius.

The examiners, deputy chief examiners, and their deputy controllers were trained through audio-video presentations at the respective regional offices to ensure error-free evaluation, Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla said last month.

The training was completed at the council's regional offices in Meerut on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15, and Varanasi on March 16.