UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Today At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Check Here

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will issue the class 12 inter result today, April 25, 2023. The UP Board Result 2023 for both Classes 10th and 12th will be declared today at 1.30 p.m., according to an official statement. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The date for the release of the results has been set for April 24, 2023. The official notice reads, "The general public is informed that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be declared on April 25, 2023 at 1.30 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters, Prayagraj."

Candidates must obtain an aggregate of 33 percent in order to pass the UP Board Result 2023. Candidates who do not pass the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 must appear for supplementary exams.

UP Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website - Upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the click for the UP Board Results

Enter your roll number and date of birth to login

Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references

UP Board result 2023: Websites to check

Upresults.nic.in

Upmsp.edu.in

results.gov.in

indiaresult.com

According to sources, the UP Board Exams 2023 were held for nearly 58 lakh students. Candidates should maintain their UP Board Hall Tickets with them at all times. Once the results are available, the proper link to check them will be updated here.