topStoriesenglish2598843
NewsUttar Pradesh
UP BOARD RESULT

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Today At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Check Here

UP Board Result 2023: UP Board Result 2023 for Class 12 students is scheduled to be released today, on April 25, 2023. The result will be released today at 1.30 pm on the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Released Today At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Check Here

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will issue the class 12 inter result today, April 25, 2023. The UP Board Result 2023 for both Classes 10th and 12th will be declared today at 1.30 p.m., according to an official statement. The UP Board 12th Exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The date for the release of the results has been set for April 24, 2023. The official notice reads, "The general public is informed that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be declared on April 25, 2023 at 1.30 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters, Prayagraj."

Candidates must obtain an aggregate of 33 percent in order to pass the UP Board Result 2023. Candidates who do not pass the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 must appear for supplementary exams.

UP Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

  • Visit the official website - Upresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the click for the UP Board Results
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth to login
  • Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references

UP Board result 2023: Websites to check

  • Upresults.nic.in
  • Upmsp.edu.in
  • results.gov.in
  • indiaresult.com

According to sources, the UP Board Exams 2023 were held for nearly 58 lakh students. Candidates should maintain their UP Board Hall Tickets with them at all times. Once the results are available, the proper link to check them will be updated here.

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?