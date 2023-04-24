UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam Results To Be Announced Tomorrow At upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th 2023 results on Tuesday. The UP Board exam results 2023 are scheduled to be declared at 1:30 PM.

The UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination 2023 Results and the UP Board High School (Class X) Examination 2023 Results will be released on UPMSP's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

It is notable that the work of evaluation of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets was completed before the scheduled date - April 1. The evaluation, which reportedly began on March 18, was completed within 14 days.

UP Board Result 2023: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 results

Once UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exam results are announced, students can check their scorecards on UPMSP's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.



On the homepage, students need to click on the link -- UPMSP 10th Board Result 2023 or UPMSP 12th Board Result 2023 .



or . Students will then be redirected to a new page, where they need to enter their roll number, date of birth, etc.



Students then need to click on the Submit button to view their UP Board Result 2023.



UP Board's Class 10th and 12th exam results can also be checked on https://upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Result 2023: 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated Class 10, 12 exam answer sheets

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad had appointed over 1.40 lakh examiners to evaluate around 3.19 crore high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam answer sheets at 258 evaluation centres.

The UPMSP appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets, while 54,235 examiners assessed the 1.33 crore intermediate UP Board exam papers.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had made extensive arrangements to ensure security at the evaluation centres, including installing CCTV cameras and imposing Section 144 within a 100-meter radius.

The examiners, deputy chief examiners, and their deputy controllers were trained through audio-video presentations at the respective regional offices to ensure error-free evaluation, Secondary Education Council Secretary Divya Kant Shukla said last month.

The training was completed at the council's regional offices in Meerut on March 12, Bareilly on March 13, Gorakhpur on March 14, Prayagraj on March 15, and Varanasi on March 16.

UP Board Result: Class 10, 12 exams were held in Feb, March

It is noteworthy that the Yogi Adityanath government conducted the UP board exams in record time.

The exams for both classes began on February 16.

While UP Board Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3, the UP Board Class 12 exams were held till March 4.