UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Check Here

UP Board Exam 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is expected to release the result soon on the official website. Almost 58 lakh students who took the exam will have their results announced. The Council begin evaluating Class 10 and 12 papers from March 18, 2023. Through March 2023, about 3.19 crore answer sheets from Class 10th and 12th have been verified, and 1.6 crore answer sheets have been graded. UPMSP is scheduled to release the date and time as soon as all answer sheets have been evaluated. According to sources, 1.40 lakh examiners were appointed, and 258 answer sheet evaluation centres were established across Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, the result is expected in the third or last week of April 2023, but no date or time has been announced by UPMSP officials. Beginning on February 16, 2023, the exam was held for both Class 10 and Class 12. The UP Board Class 10 examinations ended on March 3, 2023, and the Class 12 exams ended on March 4, 2023. This year, nearly 58 lakh students took the UP Board Examinations 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023: Here's how to check

Step 1 - Go to the official website of UP Board -upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the - UP Board Class 12 Result 2023.

Step 3 - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter roll number to check the UP 12 result 2023 Science Arts and Commerce exams.

Step 5 - UP class 12 result stream-wise will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download the result and keep it safe for future reference.

It should be noted that the result date has not yet been declared. A fake message claiming that the results would be released on April 5th was circulated. The UP Board rejected the claim and stated that such false information should not be relied on.