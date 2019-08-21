UP Cabinet expansion today; six ministers put in papers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday. Invitations for the much-awaited reshuffle have finally been sent out.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, several senior ministers have resigned to make way for new entrants in the ministry.

Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal had sent his resignation to the Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon while state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, who was the Transport Minister, had put in his papers on Monday.

Other ministers who have also put in their papers are Chetan Chauhan, Anupama Jaiswal, Mukut Bihari Verma and Swati Singh though there was no official confirmation of the same yet. Resignations of five Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Ministers - Minister Rajesh Agarwal, Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other ministers Archana Pandey, Anupama Jaiswal and Dharampal Singh, have been accepted.

Sources said these ministers have been eased out at the instructions of the BJP top brass, owing to poor and average performance in the two-year-plus tenure.

Earlier, the cabinet reshuffle was to take place on Monday but was postponed owing to the critical health of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.