UP cabinet ministers go hi-tech, to be given i-pads

“On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used,” a statement released by CM Yogi Adityanath’s office stated on Thursday.

While he started out by doing most of his work in the form of written letters, the saffron firebrand has technologically transformed himself and wants the same to be followed by his ministers.

As a result, the next cabinet meeting is expected to be completely paperless and the notes will be sent to the ministers through their respective iPads. The government will also give the MLAs facing difficulties some training to run their tablets easily.

Nowadays, Adityanath is seen using his iPad extensively and was even spotted reading and taking down notes at the Defence Expo 2020.

A close aide of the UP Chief Minister said that he has learnt this from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, who has taken several initiatives to make the country ‘digital first’, has been often captured using his iPad at conferences and meetings.