UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders strict actions against hospitals refusing COVID-19 patients

Lucknow: India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus and it is proving to be much more infectious than the previous one. The number of patients has drastically gone up and the hospital administration seems to be inadequate in handling this issue. In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict orders against all the hospitals that turn down patients sent to them on the recommendations of the district magistrates (DMs) and chief medical officer (CMOs). A case will be filed under the Epidemic Act against such hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh state government press release said that the state medical education department has issued orders in this regard to all the DMs, CMOs and divisional commissioners.

The press release mentioned that CM Yogi Aditynath had recently put an emphasis on the requirement of setting up an oxygen generation plant in order to ensure a steady flow of oxygen in the hospitals and medical colleges. Under this initiative, a number of oxygen plants are now set up and are functional in multiple hospitals and medical colleges.

The oxygen plats are being set up in the government medical colleges in Saharanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Banda as well as autonomous state medical colleges at Firozabad, Ayodhya, Basti and Bahraich districts in the state.

The press release also mentioned that the state medical education department had released about Rs. 1.15 crore, which includes Rs. 14.37 lakh for each plant at each medical college and hospital four days ago.

Apparently, the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh is observing a massive surge. In the past 24 hours, 22,439 newly infected patients have been found. With this, there have been 1,29,848 active cases in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohan Prasad said that 9480 people have died due to infection so far. At the same time, 2,06,517 samples have been examined on the last day, and on the other hand, there were 4222 people who have returned home from the hospital after getting healthier.

On the same day, 20,510 coronavirus infected cases were found in the state. In the wake of coronavirus's increasing infection, CM Yogi Adityanath took many big and important decisions on Thursday (April 15) for effective control over the epidemic. Night curfew has been changed in those 10 districts, where more than 2000 cases are being reported every day. There will be a night curfew in these districts from 8 PM to 7 AM in the morning.

Live TV