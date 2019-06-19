UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, job for martyred Major Ketan Sharma's family

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a job to a family member of Major Ketan Sharma, who was martyred in an encounter in Anantnag on June 17.

A road will also be named after the martyred Army braveheart, the UP government said. This was announced by Uttar Pradesh government Minister Suresh Rana.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17," Suresh Rana told ANI.

UP Min Suresh Rana: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh and a govt job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17, a road will also be named after his name. (18-06) pic.twitter.com/DHJPE11MJ3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2019

Live TV

The last rites of Major Ketan Sharma were performed at his residence in Meerut on Tuesday with full military honours. Major Sharma got martyred on Monday during an encounter with terrorists in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The family members of 32-year-old Major Sharma descended into gloom as soon as the news of his martyrdom came in. His father Ravindra Sharma and mother Usha Sharma broke into tears even as family and friends gathered at their residence to pay respects to the martyr.

Major Sharma was born on October 4, 1987, and joined the Indian Army's Sikh Light Infantry as a Lieutenant in 2012 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. His first posting was in Pune and he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir two years ago. He joined 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh Light Infantry) as part of the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Major Sharma got married to Ira Mandar Sharma six years ago and the couple has a three-year-old daughter Kiara.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also paid their homage to Major Sharma.