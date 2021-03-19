UP has emerged as 'growth engine of country' in past four years: CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that that the BJP-ruled state has emerged as the "growth engine of the country" while highlighting the notable achievements of his government in the past four years.

“In the last 4 years, UP has emerged as the growth engine of the country. We aim to make the state India’s biggest economy in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while addressing a press conference during which he highlighted the significant milestones of his government’s four-year tenure.

The Chief Minister went on to add, “In 2017, when we formed government, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development works. In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities & rights.’’

The Chief Minister also released a ‘development booklet’ comprising the government’s achievements on the completion of 4 years in state capital Lucknow.

Chief Minister claimed that the state government has taken confident steps towards making the state a one trillion dollar economy with the passage of the largest public welfare, development-oriented and all-inclusive budget of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

In these four years, the government's concern for every section is clearly reflected in its works as also in the first-ever paperless budget dedicated to all-round development and encompassing the development of every category including farmers, women, students, education, employment, entrepreneurs, labourers, health infrastructure, strengthening of infrastructure facilities and law and order, CM Yogi said.

As a result of the government's concerted efforts, Uttar Pradesh today is the leader in 44 schemes of development in the country. This record of development has been established during a time of crisis when the entire world was struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CM Yogi said.

The result of the planning and efficient management of public welfare schemes has been that the economy of the state has increased to Rs 21.73 lakh crore from Rs 10.9 lakh crore in just four years, bringing Uttar Pradesh to the second position in the country, the state government's spokesperson had said on Thursday.

The state is moving towards becoming the biggest economy in the country. The per capita income of the state has also almost doubled, he added.

While the Uttar Pradesh government's COVID-19 management was praised at the national level, the World Health Organization (WHO) also appreciated it. During the pandemic, the state government managed to complete the skill-mapping of 40 lakh workers and labourers who came back from other states and provided them jobs in their villages, he said.

Besides working to strengthen the health infrastructure, especially in the times of COVID-19, the process of increasing facilities for the common man and laying a network of better roads has sped up.

The road infrastructure has been strengthened through the construction of five new expressways. Along with this, a fear-free environment was created by sending criminals behind bars. As a result, a large number of industrialists have started investing in the state, the spokesperson said.

